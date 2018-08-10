CLEVELAND -- It all depends who you ask.
Some will say it was iconic and beloved. Others will tell you it was a symbol of insensitive bigotry and racism. Like it or not, it's going, going, gone.
As the Cleveland Indians' season came to an end Monday afternoon, the reign of Chief Wahoo as an active logo also ended.
The Indians will retire Chief Wahoo from its uniforms and field now that the season has concluded, though it will still be available on gear in the team shop in the future.
Cleveland fell to the Houston Astros Monday, marking a 3-0 series sweep in the American League Division Series. That means Chief Wahoo's final appearance occurred on Indigenous Peoples Day, which some Twitter users were quick to point out.
Fans remain divided on the logo's use, which MLB decided to phase out amid concerns it's offensive to Native Americans, but a Baldwin Wallace University poll issued in March found that most Northeast Ohioans still favor Chief Wahoo.
Sixty-two percent of those polled said the logo "makes [them] proud of the Indians," while 70 percent said the logo "represents more than the team—it represents the city of Cleveland."
Though the team will no longer acknowledge Chief Wahoo, many fans are adamant they'll still wear the caricature with pride.