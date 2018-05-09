WASHINGTON, D.C. — On this day 100 years ago, Sept. 5, 1918, Game 1 of the World Series was played between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs at Comiskey Park.

While the on-field portion of the World Series wasn't particularly noteworthy, the epilogue of this Fall Classic would have far-reaching ramifications still felt to this day.

Here are 18 interesting facts about the 1918 World Series:

♦ The Red Sox beat the Cubs, four games to two. The Red Sox scored just nine runs total in the World Series win.

♦ The World Series was moved up due to the United States' involvement in World War I. The regular season ended prematurely on Sept. 1, setting the stage for the only World Series played completely in September.

♦ World War I erupted in Europe in 1914, but President Woodrow Wilson pledged neutrality for the U.S. That is, until 1917, when the U.S. formally entered the battle. World War I ended just two months after the conclusion of the 1918 World Series, on Nov. 11, 1918, when Germany agreed to an armistice, officially ending the conflict.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

♦ The U.S. involvement in the conflict prompted the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner during the seventh-inning stretch of Game 1. This is the first time the song was played at a World Series game.

♦ The tradition of playing The Star-Spangled Banner at sporting events actually pre-dates the 1918 World Series.

♦ The Star-Spangled Banner was written about a battle during the War of 1812. The lyrics come from Francis Scott Key's poem, Defence of Fort M'Henry.

♦ The Star-Spangled Banner didn't become the official national anthem until 1931, 119 years after it was originally conceived.

♦ It wasn't until World War II that the national anthem was played at every major-league game. Over time, the anthem would be used during sporting events as a vehicle to bring attention to social injustice, and that is always met with controversy and debate about its appropriate place in sports.

♦ The Cubs' home games in the Series were played at Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox. Comiskey seated more fans than the Cubs' home yard, Weeghman Park, which would be renamed Wrigley Field in 1925.

♦ This was the last World Series win for the Red Sox for 86 years. Boston had won five of the first 15 World Series, and 1918 marked a third World Series title in four years.

♦ The Red Sox's World Series failures during that 86-year stretch mostly were blamed on the sale of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees, then an afterthought team playing second-fiddle to the NL's Giants in New York City. The Yankees (from 1903-12 known as the Hilltoppers) finished fourth or worse in the eight-team AL 13 times in the 17 seasons before Ruth's arrival.

♦ The Cubs won the World Series in back-to-back years (1907-08), but then went 108 years between titles. In addition to losing the Series in 1918, the Cubs lost in 1910, 1929, 1932, 1935, 1938 and 1945.

♦ Decades later, Cubs' failures were blamed on a goat. That tradition didn't start until the 1945 World Series, when William "Billy Goat" Sianis wasn't allowed to bring his goat Murphy into Wrigley Field during Game 4 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers. “You are going to lose this World Series and you are never going to win another World Series again,” Sianis boasted, according to legend. This hex lasted 71 years, when in 2016 the Cubs won in their first World Series appearance since 1945.

♦ In a 1920 court deposition, Eddie Cicotte — a pitcher for the infamous "Black Sox" who were banned for throwing the 1919 World Series — suggested that the 1918 World Series might not have been played on the up and up. A year later, of course, the Chicago White Sox — a powerhouse team that had won the 1917 World Series — conspired with gamblers to throw the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

♦ The Cubs were without the services of Hall of Fame pitcher Grover Alexander, who spent most of the season in France for the war.

♦ The season was the first to show the effects of wartime on the game. In total, eight major leaguers were killed in World War I.

♦ Despite the presence of Ruth, there were no home runs hit.

♦ Ruth, the pitcher, was credited with two of the Red Sox's four wins, including a shutout in Game 1. The move to the Yankees effectively put an end to Ruth's days as a dominant hurler. In his first season with the Yankees (1920), Ruth shattered his single-season home run record (29, set in 1919) by bashing 54 homers.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM