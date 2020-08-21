Former Columbia High School, Webster University pitcher Josh Fleming to make Major League debut for Rays

TAMPA, Fla. — The St. Louis area has produced its share of baseball talent over the years. Now, another local player is getting ready for his big league debut.
Former Columbia High School and Webster University pitcher Josh Fleming will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fleming graduated from Columbia in 2014, and pitched at Webster where he led Division 3 with a 0.68 ERA in his 2017 season.
Fleming, 24, was drafted by the Rays in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and has a 22-13 record, 3.40 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 294 minor league innings.