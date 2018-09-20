NEW YORK, N.Y. — Luis Severino became an 18-game winner on Wednesday night, yet he might still be running third in a three-man contest to be the Yankees’ wild-card game starter.

Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ have made strong bids for that honor.

Still, Severino's strong seven innings at Yankee Stadium provided a fresh reminder of his value against the potent Red Sox, or any potential October opponent.

And the visitor's clubhouse remained dry as Luke Voit went 4-for-4 with two home runs in the Yankees' 10-1 victory, postponing Boston’s AL East clinching party for a second straight night.

“You want to get hot at the right time,’’ Voit said of peaking toward October. With the likes of Aaron Judge and Aroldis Chapman active again, “It’s scary how good this team is going to be. We’re looking to do some damage in the playoffs.’’

And Severino (18-8) is part of that conversation.

“Every time we face the Red Sox, it’s a huge game. (It brings out) the best of everybody,’’ said Severino, who completed seven innings for just the second time since July 1. "More importantly, “I’m getting on track again.’’

And even with a record of 103-49, the Red Sox have areas of concern should the two clubs meet in a best-of-five Division Series.

Boston’s setup relief wasn’t up to the task again, though the Yankees had already clubbed three more home runs off lefty David Price, who owns a 9.79 ERA – with 13 home runs allowed – in six Bronx starts as a Red Sox.

Miguel Andujar put the Yankees on the board with a solo homer to right in the second, his 25th of the year.

Andujar followed that with his 41st double of the year and the AL Rookie of the Year candidate just missed two more extra-base hits with deep drives that were caught at the track and at the wall.

And a two-out error by ex-Yankee Eduardo Nunez accounted for two second-inning runs.

Playing third base, Nunez watched Aaron Judge’s bullet ground ball go through his legs and into left field, giving the Yanks (93-58) an early 3-0 lead.

The Luke Voit Show

Voit hit two patented Yankee Stadium homers, going opposite field to the front row of right field seats.

The second homer survived a video replay review, after a fan corralled the ball atop the fence. It was also the Yankees’ 245th homer of the year, matching the franchise record set in 2012.

Having claimed the first base job, with nine homers in his last 22 games, Voit’s ascension has put the postseason roster spot of Greg Bird (4 hits in his last 45 at-bats) in serious question.

Voit’s ninth homer of the year ended the night for Price, who lasted 5.1 innings.

"Just having fun, man. Just being myself,’’ Voit said of his excitable jumps out of the batter’s box and leaping high-fives with third base coach Phil Nevin on his home run trot.

In the eighth, Voit’s single elicited more low chants of “Luuuuke’’ from a crowd of 43,297. It also marked his first four-hit game in the majors.

“It’s unbelievable, especially running the bases,’’ Voit said of the fans’ reaction. “That’s partially why I’ve got all that enthusiasm.’’

With one more home run this year, Voit will become the 12th Yankee this year to reach double digits in home runs, which would set an MLB seasonal record.

Pitching toward October

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts after the top of the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts after the top of the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Severino began the night by throwing six straight pitches out of the strike zone, yet he escaped a one-out, second and third jam with an effective use of his change-up.

Severino gave up just one run over his seven innings, yielding six hits and striking out six Red Sox.

When it comes to deciding which starter to choose for an elimination wild card game, “I would say they factor in,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier Wednesday of evaluating his pitchers’ final regulr season starts.

“It all kind of goes into the cake as we’ve started to talk about it a little bit in earnest the last couple of days,'' Boone said. “I would say that these next 12 days will play a role in that.’’

Extra bases

Along the way, the designated hitter Judge singled in the sixth, his first hit since returning Tuesday to the Yankees’ lineup, having rehabbed from a right wrist fracture.

Judge and Andrew McCutchen (two walks, single) scored on Aaron Hicks’ triple off Joe Kelly.

And lefty Justus Sheffield made his MLB debut, tossing a scoreless ninth inning, getting out of a bases-loaded jam.

The Yankees’ No. 1 organizational pitching prospect, Sheffield will be a bullpen option down the stretch – and possibly into October.

By next spring, he could be in the Yankees’ rotation.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM