The arrest of the outfielder, who played in St. Louis in 2018-19, comes after the Braves announced he would be out for weeks recovering from two fractured fingers.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Braves star player has been arrested and taken to Fulton County Jail, Saturday, after police say they caught him assaulting a woman at his home.

According to the Fulton County Jail inmate database, Marcell Idelfonso Ozuna has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault - strangulation, and a misdemeanor first offense of battery - family violence.

According to details released by the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers were called to a home around 12:30 p.m. regarding reports of an assault in progress.

Officers said they heard screaming coming from inside and noticed the front door open when they arrived. The officers then entered the residence where they allegedly saw Ozuna "grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall."

Sandy Springs Police said they were able to immediately take the suspect into custody. Police said that, in addition to strangulation attempts, Ozuna also "struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury."

Police said the victim did have visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Ozuna would be out for six weeks recovering from fractured middle and ring fingers. He injured himself sliding into third base in a game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Braves issued a statement late Saturday evening reading:

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna's arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner's Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner."