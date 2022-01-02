'What we are offering to MLB is fair for both sides': Max Scherzer speaks out about players' priorities

It is becoming increasingly unlikely we'll see an on-time start to spring training. Here's what Max Scherzer had to say about the lockout stalemate.

ST. LOUIS — As the MLB lockout continues to drag on, some of the biggest names in the game are speaking out.

The MLB Players Association ruled out a third party intervening on Friday after the league asked for help from federal mediators.

St. Louis native and newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer took to Twitter to express the players' views as the situation looks no closer to a resolution.

"We don’t need mediation because what we are offering to MLB is fair for both sides.

"We want a system where threshold and penalties don’t function as caps, allows younger players to realize more of their market value, makes service time manipulation a thing of the past, and eliminate tanking as a winning strategy," Scherzer tweeted.

Owners locked out players on Dec. 2 after the collective bargaining agreement between the union and league expired.

Representatives from both sides have met just three times this year to try to reach an agreement.

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that spring training will begin on time. Spring workouts are slated to start on Feb. 16, with Opening Day set for March 31.