Padres star Fernando Tatis suspended by MLB for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance

Tatis claims that he inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol but will begin serving the sentence immediately.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres superstar, Fernando Tatis, has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program according to MLB.

The suspension is effective immediately and was based on Tatis testing positive for Clostebo, which is on the banned substance list.

The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and keep Tatis out of the postseason if the Padres are eligible. The suspension would continue into the following season.

Tatis, who came into the league in 2019 s under contract through 2023 with the Padres after signing a 14-year, $340 million deal in 2021.

The Padres issued a statement:

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

the Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement on behalf of Fernando Tatis:

"I have been informed by Major League Baseball that a test sample I submitted returned a positive result for Clostebol, a banned substance. It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol. I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.

I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love. I have taken countless drug tests throughout my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which have returned negative results until this test. I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates.

After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023."

