PETA calls for baseball bullpen to be renamed 'arm barn'

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals," PETA said

NEW YORK — Could MLB managers be bringing in relief pitchers from the 'arm barn' instead of the bullpen? Well, maybe if PETA gets its way.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced Thursday with the arrival of the World Series that the organization wanted to eliminate the use of the word "bullpen" in baseball.

PETA said in a release that cows are held in a "bullpen" before they are slaughtered for meat.

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to change up their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”