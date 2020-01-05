Relive Albert Pujols' greatest moments next week on MLB Network

ST. LOUIS — Baseball fans, here's something to look forward to!
On May 2 and May 4, the MLB Network will feature Albert Pujols, playing 10 of his "signature" games and dedicating editions of Play Ball and MLB Tonight to the former Cardinal.
Here's the full lineup:
Albert Pujols-Focused Programming on MLB Network on May 2:
- 7 a.m. – Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, September 3, 2006 – Pujols hits three home runs and collects five RBI in a late-season divisional game.
- 9 a.m. – Play Ball – Pujols sits down with Harold Reynolds to discuss the longevity of his career and a demo of his gap-to-gap tee work.
- 9:30 a.m. – Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, June 4, 2011 – Pujols hits a walk-off home run in the 12th inning to complete his 3-for-4 day with a walk, double, two home runs and four RBI.
- 11:30 a.m. – Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, June 5, 2011 – Pujols hits his second walk-off home run in consecutive days.
- 1:30 p.m. – Play Ball – Pujols sits down with Harold Reynolds to discuss the longevity of his career and a demo of his gap-to-gap tee work.
Albert Pujols-Focused Programming on MLB Network on May 4:
- 8 a.m. – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, July 20, 2004 – Pujols goes 5-for-5 with a double, three home runs and five RBI.
- 11 a.m. – Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners, May 4, 2018 – Pujols collects his 3000th career hit, as MLB Network re-airs this game on the two-year anniversary.
- 1:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals, June 22, 2019 – Pujols hits a home run in his return to Busch Stadium.
- 5 p.m. – MLB Tonight – Matt Vasgersian, Carlos Peña and Dan Plesac discuss Pujols’ legendary career throughout the program, plus Harold Reynolds sits down with Pujols for an extended interview.
- 6 p.m. – St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros, NLCS Game Five, Oct. 17, 2005 – Pujols hits a go-ahead three-run home run in the 9th inning.
- 8 p.m. – St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers, World Series Game Three, October 22, 2011 – Pujols goes 5-for-6 with three home runs, four runs scored and six RBI.
- 11 p.m. – Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels, June 3, 2017 – Pujols hits his 600th career home run.