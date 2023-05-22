1 year ago: Yadier Molina takes the mound, pitches for Cardinals

Yadier Molina's debut on the mound was just one of many memorable moments in the catcher's final year.

ST. LOUIS — One year ago, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took the mound and created a memorable moment in his final year.

Molina joked when Albert Pujols took the mound that he hoped to get a chance to pitch during the season. His wish came true only a week after his teammate took the mound.

The catcher came into the ninth inning with the Cardinals up 18-0 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 22, 2022.

Pujols, who hit two home runs in the game, came up to act as Molina's warm-up catcher before facing any batters.

Yoshi Tsutsugo was the first batter he faced, and let up a home run. Then gave up a double to Rodolfo Castro and a single to Josh VanMeter.

Now pitching, number 4, Yadier Molina! pic.twitter.com/NRV40yz3C0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 22, 2022

The first out in the inning came on a line out from Tyler Heineman and the second out was made by Ke'Bryan Hayes when he grounded into a force out. Castor scored on the force-out play.

Jack Suqinksi hit a two-run home run to center field to make it an 18-4 game against the Cardinals.

Molina got the final out by getting Michael Chavis to fly out to center field, ending the game and securing the win for the Cardinals.

Both Molina and Pujols allowed two home runs and own career ERAs of 36.00 in their pitching debuts.