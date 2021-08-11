2022 Cardinals Winter Warm-Up to be held at Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village

The Winter Warm-Up is back in person in 2022 and will be held in a new venue

ST. LOUIS — The biggest Cardinals fundraiser of the year is returning to being an in-person event in 2022.

The Cardinals and Cardinals Care announced Wednesday that the 2022 Winter Warm-Up will be held at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village from Jan. 15-17 next year.

It will be the 26th annual Winter Warm-Up, and it returns to in-person after 2021's Warm-Up was a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cardinals said that attractions will be spread out across the stadium and Ballpark Village so fans will be able to enjoy the event safely.

Winter Warm-Up had been previously held at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

The Cardinals said fans who buy Winter Warm-Up tickets will also receive complimentary access to a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum.

Winter Warm-Up will also feature live entertainment and auctions, autographs in the Budweiser Brewhouse, Crown Room and PBR, and special presentations on the third floor of Cardinals Nation at Ballpark Village. Busch Stadium will house the Cardinals Care store, silent auction display, autograph stations and a vendor hall.

“We’re thrilled to bring the annual Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village to kick off the 2022 baseball season,” said Michael Hall, vice president of community relations and executive director of Cardinals Care. “We’re thankful to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch for their partnership over the years, but with the completion of phase two of Ballpark Village, we now have the room to bring our fans the exciting event that they’ve come to know and love right here at home.”

Three-day ticket and hotel packages will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 26. Single-day tickets and autograph tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Proceeds from Winter Warm-Up help fund Cardinals Care programs.