Opinion | 4 bold things the Cardinals should do when baseball returns for St. Louis

It may seem far-fetched right now, but against all odds, the Cardinals will eventually get back on the field. Here are a few ideas for them to consider

ST. LOUIS — Through complicated and unique circumstances, opportunity can appear.

The St. Louis Cardinals may seem like a team under fire right now, coming down with their latest positive COVID-19 tests, which has canceled games through at least Thursday, Everything seems to be going wrong right now.

The lack of baseball in two weeks stings. The fact that fan favorites like Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong weren't going to see their guys for 10 days stinks. The fact that the team would have to play 55 games in around 45 days stinks more.

But mainly, the health and future of the Cardinals' team and staff is being squeezed at the moment. No matter what you think of the coronavirus, one can't doubt its relentlessness in 2020. This goes beyond the game.

But there's a chance the Cardinals, once the positive test danger clears out of Busch Stadium, could use this opportunity to find some answers on their roster. Some of these moves will be hard to digest for Cardinal Nation, including a future golden child as well as a current one. By doing these things, the team can find answers in a troubling year and salvage something from a schedule that most likely won't be completed.

Whether it's 60 games played or 50, here are four things the Cardinals can do when baseball returns to St. Louis.

Leave Dylan Carlson in Springfield

Before John Mozeliak stopped getting full nights of sleep, he was asked time and time again about Carlson. Every answer brought a weary contempt to playing him 2020.

The organization's number one prospect has nothing left to prove in the minors (Springfield at least), and fans are antsy about the phenom doing nothing and waiting. Well, it's better than potentially contracting COVID-19.

Why bring him up here when the current outfield starters haven't been impacted, and Mozeliak has been clear about his reluctance to dip his best toy into dangerous waters? I want to see Carlson play, but he won't save this season and he may not even play twice a week. Leave him be and let this season come to a sad close.

Shut down Jack Flaherty

I'm glad he got a start to remind the league and fans that he's coming for the Cy Young award very soon, but why risk the rotation ace's arm in a freakish season? By the time the Cardinals have a chance to get back on the field, it will have been at least three weeks since his last start. September will be here in just over three weeks. It's getting late and the time to save your best arm is vital.

Give Austin Gomber a shot

Gomber lost all of his 2019 season to injury, but he can make a dent if the Cardinals resume play. Daniel Ponce de Leon was set to take Carlos Martinez's spot in the rotation, so why not plug Gomber into Flaherty's spot. The southpaw will be 27 in November, so he isn't getting any younger, and doesn't have a lot of MLB exposure. He could be what the Cardinals wanted Jaime Garcia and Marco Gonzales to be: a crafty and durable lefty. The first part is faulty due to his injuries already stacking up, but there's still time to figure out what Gomber can do with a few starts at the Major League level.

Start Andrew Knizner

Eventually, this kid is going to be the prospect waiting for the opening to get a shot. While I stand on the "Keep Yadier Molina" circle, giving Knizner some looks will be beneficial to the team. Matt Wieters is a nice bat, but Knizner is the guy you kept as the future after Molina. How is he supposed to impress you if he can't get on the field? The mysteries of Knizner's ability can't be found until he starts. Same predicament for Thomas and Gomber, but there isn't a future Hall of Famer sitting in front of him. I've never been a strict "Play the veterans" guy, because a team that preaches loud and long for its youth can't live by that code. Knizner needs a look, either at DH or catcher.

Will the Cardinals get back on the field in 2020?

The Cardinals will officially not play a game in more than two weeks if they resume on Friday. It seems like three months since the Minnesota Twins got the best of St. Louis. A team on hold is a city on hold essentially, the entertainment and its audience waiting for approval to get back on the ride.

At this point, the Cardinals have to be certain 60 games won't be played, at least not for them. At some point, it may just be too much to risk. If not, why isn't the Springfield backup 30 coming up to play games? They existed for this very reason, yet aren't doing much at the moment. Now it's possible the team doesn't trust the potential spread of the virus, so they are showing extra precaution. Or there could be more positive tests coming.

While it's been preached that the Cardinals are doing everything right, something is indeed off. If it persists, can the Cardinals logically get back and complete a season ... some kind of season?

Lots of questions floating around with few answers at the moment. If baseball finds its way back here, the Cardinals can find some answers of their own if they make a few bold decisions.

Will one of those bold decisions be opting out of the season? That, my friends, is above my pay grade.