5 things to know about new Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract on Wednesday.

Contreras will become the new catcher for the Cardinals after their franchise catcher Yadier Molina retired at the end of the 2022 season.

While Molina was a fan favorite of Cardinals Nation, Contreras last played for St. Louis rival, the Chicago Cubs as their catcher. Many Cardinals fans may recognize his name from being behind the plate in numerous rivalry games between the teams.

Here are five things to know about new Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras:

Signed as an international free agent in 2009

Willson Contreras began attending a baseball academy in his home country of Venezuela at the age of 16. The academy was run by the Chicago Cubs and he was later signed by the team in 2009. His career began by making his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League that same year. He spent time working his way up through numerous minor league teams throughout the years before reaching the major leagues in 2016.

He won the 2016 World Series Championship

After his debut in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs, he continued to play with the team into the playoffs. Contreras played a part in many key moments during the team's historic run. His pinch-hit, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning in Game 4 of the National League Division Series helped tie the score against the San Fransico Giants.

He would later go on to drive in a run with a double during Game 7 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). The team would go on to win its first championship in 108 years.

Younger brother in the MLB

Willson Contreras' younger brother, William Contreras, is also a catcher for the Atlanta Braves. William is six years younger than his brother and signed with the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in February 2015.

William made his MLB debut during the 2020 season with the Braves. He would go on to help the team win the 2021 World Series, giving them their first title since 1995.

Willson and William Contreras both made the 2022 All-Star Game and become the 15th pair of brothers to be selected for the game.

Three-time All-Star

Contreras has been named to three Major League Baseball All-Star games throughout his career.

He was first elected to the game in 2018 for the Chicago Cubs. He had two at-bats in the game and recorded his first All-Star Game home run.

He also appeared in the 2019 and 2022 MLB All-Star games but did not record any hits.

Caught combined no-hitter

In 2021, Willson Contreras caught the first combined no-hitter in Chicago Cubs' history.

The game came on June 24, 2021, against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, California. Pitcher Zach Davies started and threw six innings in the game. Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel all pitched a single inning to end the game.