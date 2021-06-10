'You've got to troll the Dodgers fans a little bit': Adam Wainwright laughs about Wild Card moment on ALDS broadcast

"Look at those reflexes! That's cat-like! Take a look Dodger fans... They got the last laugh on me, but I got the first laugh. I'd rather have the last one," he said

ST. LOUIS — Since it only lasted nine innings, the 2021 Cardinals' postseason story didn't produce a whole lot of fun moments for St. Louis fans.

However, Adam Wainwright's quick snag and resulting reaction got the internet talking.

On the FS1 call for Game 4 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, Wainwright broke down the moment a bit more.

If you didn't see the play live, click here for a refresher.

Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner got a hold of a Wainwright pitch in the first inning of the NL Wild Card Game and shot it back at Wainwright on the mound at 100.5 miles per hour. Wainwright got his glove up in time to catch it, and then showed the ball off to the crowd.

Well, would you look at that! pic.twitter.com/ztQqgDFS18 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 7, 2021

The booth had some fun with Wainwright on the call of the ALDS by remembering the moment.

"I just feel like Waino is feeling very high and mighty as a defender right now after what we saw the other night off the bat of Justin Turner," play-by-play broadcaster Adam Amin said.

"Did you see that?" Wainwright said.

"We may have watched it," Amin said.

"I didn't," Wainwright laughed.

"Why'd you show him the ball? That's kind of showing him up, that's not like you," analyst and Wainwright's former catcher A.J. Pierzynski said on the broadcast.

"One of those in the moment things. You don't plan for that. Theatrics. You've got to troll the Dodgers fans a little bit," Wainwright laughed.

They showed the play again on the ALDS broadcast, and Wainwright marveled at his quick moves.

"Look at those reflexes! That's cat-like! Take a look Dodger fans... They got the last laugh on me, but I got the first laugh. I'd rather have the last one," Wainwright said.

Wainwright of course is referring to how the game turned out, a 3-1 win for the Dodgers that knocked the Cardinals out of the postseason. And for Turner, who hit a home run off him later in the game.

"I guarantee you whoever caught that ball was showing me where it was I guarantee you," Wainwright said of the Turner home run.

For good measure, Wainwright also treated himself to a jumbo hot dog in the booth in Chicago on Tuesday.

Adam Wainwright is a good time. pic.twitter.com/rDuvR2znXW — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 12, 2021