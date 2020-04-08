Adam Wainwright, Big League Impact holding fantasy football fundraiser for charity

“This is one of my favorite times of the year, not just for fantasy football, but knowing that we get to support people in need." - Adam Wainwright

ST. LOUIS — Not even a pandemic can stop Adam Wainwright's charitable efforts.

The Cardinals' pitcher along with his charity Big League Impact will hold its eighth fantasy football fundraiser for charity this season.

Cardinals fans can go head-to-head with some of their favorite players in fantasy football, with the money going to help causes personally selected by those players.

Wainwright and Tommy Edman will be the representatives from the St. Louis contingent, with funds going to Crisis Aid International, the St. Louis Public Schools Foundation and Cardinals Care.

Former Cardinals Lance Lynn, Luke Weaver and Michael Wacha are also competing against fans in leagues in their respective team cities.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year, not just for fantasy football, but knowing that we get to support people in need,” Wainwright said in a release. “Big League Impact Fantasy is something we’re all passionate about, knowing that the real winners are the people we have the opportunity to help. We’re looking forward to another big season in 2020, partnering with incredible charities that do critical and life-saving work here and around the world.”