Waino at 40: Adam Wainwright's five best Cardinals moments for his 40th birthday

Like a fine wine, Adam Wainwright has only gotten better with age. Let's look back on some of his greatest Cardinals moments on his 40th birthday

ST. LOUIS — At the rate he's going, Adam Wainwright looks like he could pitch till his age matches his uniform number of 50. The veteran has been the Cardinals' most consistent pitcher in 2021, and has been counted on time and again to get the team back on track.

Forty years ago Monday in Brunswick, Georgia, Adam Parrish Wainwright arrived. Since then, he's become a Cardinals legend and delivered St. Louis fans bunches of memorable moments.

So for his 40th birthday, we've pooled our collective newsroom knowledge to highlight his five best moments as a Cardinal. But knowing Wainwright, there's still more to come.

5: Wainwright's 2020 complete game in Yadi's 2,000th game

This one was special for a few reasons.

First, because the Cardinals needed it. Wainwright's complete game against the Indians on Aug. 30, 2020 snapped a 4-game losing streak. Adding to Wainwright's reputation as a "stopper".

Second, it was a special day at Busch Stadium. And as he notes himself, Wainwright always likes to show up on "special" days.

It was his 39th birthday, and his long-time batterymate Yadier Molina was making history with his 2,000th career game.

The pitcher and catcher combo even celebrated the feat in an empty Busch Stadium by donning masks for a hug after the final pitch.

4: Wainwright wins 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

This is probably the one that means the most to Wainwright.

The charitable contributions from "Uncle Charlie" are among the most impressive of any player in baseball. He was recognized for it in 2020 by receiving the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.

Wainwright's charity, Big League Impact has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes over the years including helping provide food and fresh water to kids all over the world.

3: Wainwright's complete game in Game 5 of the 2013 NLDS against Pirates

Wainwright has had a knack for coming up clutch when the Cardinals need him most. He did just that on Oct. 9, 2013 in his most complete playoff performance to date.

Wainwright tossed nine innings of one-run baseball against the Pirates in a must-win Game 5 of the NLDS.

The Cardinals went on to win the NL pennant that season. They don't do it without Adam Wainwright.

2: Wainwright closes the door on the 2006 World Series

Wainwright was a reliever when he first arrived in St. Louis, and he did not wait to make his impact known.

Wainwright had a 3.12 ERA and three saves in 61 games in his rookie year of 2006, and impressed enough to earn a go-to role in the postseason once Jason Isringhausen went down with an injury.

You could say it was the right call.

Wainwright pitched nine and two thirds innings in the 2006 postseason and didn't allow a run, notching four saves.

We'll get to his most famous pitch from that title run in a second, but his strikeout of the Tigers' Brandon Inge to clinch the Cardinals' 10th World Series title will always be a moment frozen in history.

1: Wainwright freezes Carlos Beltran to send the Cardinals to the 2006 World Series

This is the one.

When you think Adam Wainwright, you think about him freezing Carlos Beltran and sending the Cardinals to the World Series.

Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS is one of the most memorable games in Cardinals history, and Wainwright capped it off with an iconic moment.

Clinging to a two-run lead facing the Mets' best hitter — and noted Cardinals killer — with the bases loaded, Wainwright broke off one of the nastiest pitches in Cardinals history. And the rest, well, it's history.

The Beltran moment set Wainwright on the path to becoming a St. Louis sports legend.

Honorable mention: