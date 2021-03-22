Adam Wainwright tabbed to start home opener for Cardinals

It'll be another opening day with Waino on the mound and Yadi behind home plate for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — He's the oldest player in the National League, will turn 40 years old in August and is in line to start another Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced Monday that Adam Wainwright would start the Cardinals' home opener on April 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Waino will pitch our home opener. He'll pitch Game 2 on the road in Cincinnati and be our starting pitcher for our home opener at Busch," Shildt said. "It's a well-deserved honor and we're exciting for him."

This will be Wainwright's 16th season with the Cardinals, including the 2005 season in which he made his Major League debut and one other appearence.

Last year, Wainwright was the team's most consistent starter, going 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts.

This past offseason both Wainwright and fellow franchise staple catcher Yadier Molina both signed one-year deals to return to the Cardinals.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty has been tapped to start the team's road opener on April 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.