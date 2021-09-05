'I want in': Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright makes pitch to represent the U.S. in future Olympics

"If I have to be the bat boy or the assistant to the assistant pitching coach I will do it. Just want to be able to represent this great country," Wainwright tweeted

ST. LOUIS — It turns out Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright is like a lot of us these days. He's glued to the Olympics. But unlike the rest of us, he actually has the talent to possibly compete some day. And he's made it known he wants to.

"I love the olympics. Whenever the next Olympics are that have baseball I want in. If I have to be the bat boy or the assistant to the assistant pitching coach I will do it. Just want to be able to represent this great country. #USAUSA," Wainwright tweeted on Sunday night.

Baseball is making its return as an Olympic sport in Tokyo this year after being on hiatus since 2008. If Wainwright wants to compete as a player though, he may be waiting a while.

The International Olympic Committee announced in December of 2020 that baseball would not be on the calendar for the 2024 Games in Paris. It is expected to be played at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Wainwright would be 46 years old by that point.

Team USA baseball will get underway in Tokyo on Friday, July 30 at 5 a.m., Central Time with a game against Israel.

Current Cardinals minor leaguer pitcher Brandon Dickson and 2011 World Series champion with the Cardinals pitcher Edwin Jackson have spots on this year's roster.