39-year-old Adam Wainwright throws complete game shutout on just 88 pitches

He'll turn 40 in just a few weeks, but Adam Wainwright looked sharper than ever on Wednesday night. (Oh, and he also had two hits)

ST. LOUIS — The ageless Adam Wainwright did it again on Wednesday night.

Wainwright twirled a complete-game shutout against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. The Cardinals' 39-year-old veteran completed the feat on just 88 pitches. That's the second-fewest pitches for a Cardinal in a 9-inning complete game shutout since the league started tracking pitch counts in 1988. Bob Tewksbury did it on 79 pitches in 1990.

The Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0, and Wainwright also collected two hits in the game, including a double and an RBI.

The shutout is Wainwright's 11th of his career, and first since July 16, 2016, where he beat the Marlins at Busch Stadium.

Well done, Adam Wainwright! 👏👏👏



Uncle Charlie goes the distance, tossing his first complete-game shutout since 2016.



Wainwright will turn 40 on Aug. 30, and according to MLBStats, he's the oldest pitcher to throw a shutout on 88 pitches or fewer since pitches started being counted in 1988.

According to MLB's Sarah Langs, Wainwright is the second-oldest player to throw a "Maddux" (complete game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches) since 1988. Jamie Moyer did it at 43 years old.