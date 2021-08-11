39-year-old Adam Wainwright throws complete game shutout on just 88 pitches

ST. LOUIS — The ageless Adam Wainwright did it again on Wednesday night.
Wainwright twirled a complete-game shutout against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. The Cardinals' 39-year-old veteran completed the feat on just 88 pitches. That's the second-fewest pitches for a Cardinal in a 9-inning complete game shutout since the league started tracking pitch counts in 1988. Bob Tewksbury did it on 79 pitches in 1990.
The Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0, and Wainwright also collected two hits in the game, including a double and an RBI.
The shutout is Wainwright's 11th of his career, and first since July 16, 2016, where he beat the Marlins at Busch Stadium.
Wainwright will turn 40 on Aug. 30, and according to MLBStats, he's the oldest pitcher to throw a shutout on 88 pitches or fewer since pitches started being counted in 1988.
According to MLB's Sarah Langs, Wainwright is the second-oldest player to throw a "Maddux" (complete game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches) since 1988. Jamie Moyer did it at 43 years old.