Adam Wainwright's Twitter account deactivated following London Series

The 41-year-old started on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs in London, allowing seven runs in three innings.

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright's Twitter account was deactivated over the weekend, following a tough outing during game one of the St. Louis Cardinals' MLB London Series matchup.

The 41-year-old started on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs in London, allowing seven runs in three innings. He was pulled in the fourth inning with no outs after giving up back-to-back doubles.

The Cardinals would lose 9-1 Saturday. They scored their lone run on a Paul Goldschmidt RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Following the tough outing on Saturday, Adam Wainwright's Twitter account "@unclecharlie50" was deactivated with no other explanation.

Polo Ascencio, the team's Spanish-language broadcaster, tweeted a photo on Sunday discussing Wainwright's Twitter.

"Woke up to the news Adam Wainwright deactivated his Twitter after his last start. As some #cardinals fans decided to hate, be ruthless against him. He was as usual, spreading joy and happiness. This moment from yesterday in London, that little girl will never forget!"

Gracias Tio! pic.twitter.com/3Y9JaCDfQi — Good Guy (@poloascencio) June 26, 2023

The Cardinals were able to split the series, winning 7-5 on Sunday. The Cubs opened up with a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Cardinals were able to climb back for the win.

Wainwright hasn't commented on his departure from the social media app.

He is in his final season with the Cardinals and sits at 198 career wins. Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210) are the only Cardinals with more wins.