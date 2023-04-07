Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner head to injured list, 3 added to MLB roster

Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strain to his right shoulder.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals' starting pitcher and catcher on Tuesday are heading to the injured list.

Adam Wainwright and Andrew Knizner were placed on the injured list for the last-place Cardinals Wednesday, a day after the team lost 15-2 to the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals recalled catcher Iván Herrera and pitchers Dakota Hudson and Zack Thompson from Memphis. James Naile was optioned from the major-league roster to Memphis.

According to a release from the Cardinals, Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strain to his right shoulder. Knizner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain after he was struck by a foul ball.

Wainwright has struggled all season with a 7.66 ERA. His last three starts have been the roughest of the season. In those three starts, Wainwright allowed more hits than outs recorded and posted a 19.13 ERA.

The Cardinals lost each of the three games by at least eight runs.

Wainwright has said 2023 will be his 18th and final season. He is two wins shy of becoming the third Cardinals pitcher to record 200 wins for the team.

Knizner has played 35 games for the Cardinals in 2023 with a .227 batting average and five home runs.

Herrera was the Cardinals' No. 9 prospect entering the season, according to MLB.com. Herrera is hitting .309 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs in 50 games for Memphis.

Hudson and Thompson have both appeared in games for the Cardinals this year. Hudson was added to the Cardinals' roster for Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He pitched two-and-two-thirds scoreless innings as a reliever.

Thompson made the roster as a left-handed relief pitcher but was sent to the minors to get work as a starter. In nine games with Memphis, he posted a 9.09 ERA in 32.2 innings.

The Cardinals will face the Marlins Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series. The Cardinals are in last place in the NL Central and are 11.5 games behind the first-place Cincinnati Reds.