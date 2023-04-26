Adam Wainwright responds to fan comments after second rehab start

The Cardinals pitcher has made two rehab starts with the team's double-A affiliate.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright responded to fan comments regarding his second rehab start in Springfield.

Wainwright started the 2023 Major League Baseball season on the injured list with a strained groin. He suffered the injury while working out in the weight room before the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

The 41-year-old was expected to be the Cardinals' opening-day starter but instead, was put on the injured list at the end of March. Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol said then Wainwright would be out "weeks," but did not give any further timetable.

He was assigned to the Cardinals' double-A affiliate for a rehab assignment. He took the mound on April 19 for his first rehab start versus the Midland Rockhounds.

Wainwright pitched three innings, allowed four hits and struck out three batters.

His second start was on Tuesday, April 25 where he pitched 4.1 innings, allowed seven hits and threw 74 pitches, 52 of those strikes.

Wainwright responded to comments by fans Wednesday after The Atheltic's Katie Woo tweeted about his second start and what the Cardinals are planning to do moving forward.

The tweet said:

Looking forward to proving every last one of you underneath this wrong. Thanks for the motivation. There’s a balance… read the comments and get depressed? Or read the comments and put the war paint on. See you soon — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) April 26, 2023

The Cardinals have not announced any plans for Wainright to return to the team or if he will make a third rehab start.

St. Louis sits in last place of the National League Central with a record of 9-15. The team will play the third game out of four in a series against the San Francisco Giants at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.