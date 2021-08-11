Georgia native Adam Wainwright serves meals outside trial in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Wainwright was born and raised in Brunswick, Georiga where the trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is currently taking place

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — St. Louis knows how much Adam Wainwright cares about helping others. He proved that fact again on Thursday in his home state.

While covering the trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, ABC reporter Alex Presha found Wainwright outside the courthouse. Wainwright was serving up food to those who had gathered there.

The Brunswick courthouse has been the gathering place for people standing in solidarity with Arbery's family. Hundreds of Black pastors were called to show up Thursday.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public showed two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he ran down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Wainwright was born and raised in Brunswick, and graduated from Flynn Academy High School.

MLB star and Brunswick native @UncleCharlie50 here outside the the courthouse serving the community #AhmaudArbery

"One of the most genuine and humble people I know. Truly cares about empathizing with others while sharing the love of Christ in tangible ways. Well done brother," former NFL player Benjamin Watson said on twitter, quoting the tweet from Presha.

"Thank you my friend. It was great time spent today with great people," Wainwright responded.

"Thank you my friend. It was great time spent today with great people."

Wainwright has long been involved in helping people all over the world through his charity, "Big League Impact". He was awarded the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award in 2020 for his humanitarian efforts.

Closing arguments in the Ahmaud Arbery case are set for Monday.

