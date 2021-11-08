Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright announces he plans to play in 2022

In the video, Wainwright sat with his four daughters while his wife recorded him and went around asking each of them if he should "play". They all said yes

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has made it official. He wants another year on the mound in 2022.

Wainwright announced he was opting to "play" on Tuesday in a video released on his charity's website, bigleagueimpact.org. The news was confirmed by StlSportsPage's Rob Rains.

In the video, Wainwright sat with his four daughters while his wife recorded him and went around asking each of them if he should "play". (He also "asked" his son Caleb, who was presumably in the other room at the time.) They all responded, "play".

"Six for six. I guess we should play," Wainwright said.

Wainwright has been one of the best pitchers in baseball so far in 2021. In 27 starts, Wainwright is 14-7 with a 2.91 ERA and leads the league in complete games with three.

Wainwright was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for August, where he went 5-1 in six starts with a 1.43 ERA.

The Brunswick, Georgia, native has pitched for the Cardinals his entire 16-year career. He's a 3-time All-Star, a 2-time Gold Glover and was part of the 2006 World Series champion Cardinals.

Cardinals catcher and Wainwright's long-time batterymate Yadier Molina has already agreed to a new deal with the team for a final season in 2022.