Adam Wainwright throws off Busch Stadium mound while Cardinals await word on plan for season start

Look who was on the mound at Busch Stadium on Wednesday... 👀

ST. LOUIS — While we sit here waiting for baseball to figure out a return to play solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, some the Cardinals appear to be getting prepared for when play does start in their home stadium.

5 On Your Side's Ahmad Hicks captured this video of Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright getting a bullpen in off the mound at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

You can also see Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman swinging some bats in the background.

Wainwright told us earlier during the pause of the season that he had been staying in shape by working out in his makeshift home gym, and had been playing catch with new Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim.

We're still awaiting word on what a potential return to play would look like for baseball.

The owners and the players' union have been going back and forth with proposal after proposal, with no apparent end in sight.

On Wednesday, however, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed he had met directly with union leader Tony Clark to come together on a framework for a start to the season.