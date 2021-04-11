'We've actually won World Series in that guy's lifetime': Adam Wainwright talks about Twitter interaction with Reds fan

"This guy in particular came at me with an attitude... but he didn't make any sense because he's a Reds fan and he was trying to troll me," Wainwright said

ST. LOUIS — If you come at Adam Wainwright, you better not miss. At least that's what one Cincinnati Reds fan found out on Twitter.

The exchange between the fan and Wainwright got quite a bit of attention last week during the World Series.

"That's why your team is watching these team plays .. it's hunting season... Not cards in the series season... Go shoot something and let the good teams worry about baseball," Twitter user @Blumema said in reply to a Wainwright tweet.

Wainwright responded with a picture of the Cardinals' championships and another response.

"I am. Great series. Hard to win every year. I'm lucky to have been a part of 3 World Series teams (2 wins). You're a reds fan right? So you know what I'm saying... hard to win every year," Wainwright tweeted.

Wainwright brought some more clarity to the interaction in an interview for Sports Plus with 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano.

"Most people on Twitter are nice and wonderful people to engage with. Some are not. Some are just out there trolling people. This guy in particular came at me with an attitude and that's OK, but he didn't make any sense because he's a Reds fan and he was trying to troll me for being a Cardinals player and not being in the playoffs. And talking about how we didn't have success this year, when we actually made the playoffs," Wainwright said. "We've actually won World Series in that guy's lifetime. We've actually had lots of success in the postseason in recent years. It just didn't even make sense. I was just making sure he was aware that he wasn't making any sense. And he needed to kind of come about himself a little bit."

