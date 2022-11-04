Wainwright, Molina move into tie for third place on all-time battery list

Molina and Wainwright now need 19 more starts to break the all-time battery starts record held by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Detroit Tigers

MILWAUKEE — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina keep on climbing their way to the top of an all-time baseball list.

With the pair's start on Thursday, Wainwright and Molina moved into a tie for third place on the all-time battery starts list. Wainwright and Molina tied Red Faber and Ray Schalk of the Chicago White Sox with 306 career all-time starts together. Faber and Schalk completed their starts from 1914 to 1926.

Molina and Wainwright need 19 more starts to break the all-time battery starts record held by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Detroit Tigers, which stands at 324 starts.

With 11 more starts, Wainwright and Molina will pass Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second place on the all-time battery starts list.

According to the Cardinals, coming into Thursday's start, Wainwright and Molina have combined for the second-most team wins in starts by battery mates. Their 200-105 record is behind just Spahn and Crandall at 202-114.

Coming into Thursday, Wainwright sat at 185 wins for his career. He's currently third on the Cardinals' all-time wins list behind Jesse Haines (210) and Bob Gibson (251).

Molina and Wainwright aren't the only Cardinals going for baseball history in the 2022 season.

Designated hitter Albert Pujols is chasing 700 home runs. Coming into the season, Pujols needed 21 home runs to reach the milestone. If he gets there, Pujols will be just the fourth player in baseball history to hit 700 home runs joining Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth.