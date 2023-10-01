Wainwright celebrates last Cardinals game with thousands of fans

Fans will cherish number 50 and his passion for the game.

ST. LOUIS — It wasn’t the season Cardinals fans hoped for, but there were some highlights worth celebrating, many of them had to do with the most recent retiree Adam Wainwright.

Even during a tough season, cardinals fans showed up for the team.

“I love the Cardinals and I didn't get to go to a baseball game this summer, so this was really cool to be here for the last game,” fan Layliani Childers said.

There were more than 3,241,091 fans cheer the team on at the games this season, staff said.

“In St. Louis, we have the best Cardinal fans ever. You know, people come from all over just to see the Cardinals,” fan Lacy Devereux said

For Lindy Unell, being at the last game of the season was a full-circle moment as the team honored their star pitcher, number 50, Adam Wainwright.

“This was amazing. I was at the first game of the season and it's amazing to be in the last one. Seeing him do the national anthem at the first one and singing the ceremony at this one. It just it's just amazing. I've been a fan since I was born,” Unell said.

Fans say they’ll never forget Waino and his passion for the game.

“I remember watching Adam Wainwright as a child, you know, man, the guy had a phenomenal season with the Cardinals, phenomenal years with the Cardinals, great memories. The best of luck, to Waino,” Derico Chatman said.

Celebrating two wins for his last two games ever, with signs wishing him well as he pursues his love of music.

“it's time to fly and do his other thing and we love him,” Nancy Furlow said.

Cardinals fans say while it wasn’t the best season they ended it on the best note and the businesses nearby say they want to be part of this atmosphere win or lose.

“I’m just so thankful that everyone can support us. I'm thankful we're able to operate right outside the stadium and we're looking forward to another great year,” Arch Apparel Manager Alex Mana said.

The team says 44,614 people showed up for Waino's last game.

