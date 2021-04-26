Former Cardinals prospect Adolis Garcia named American League Player of the Week

Don't look now, but another former Cardinals outfield prospect could be breaking out with a different team

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cardinals fans, you may want to avert your eyes. Another former St. Louis prospect is breaking out with a different organization.

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia was named the American League Player of the Week for the week of April 19-25.

Garcia hit .333 (8 for 24) with five runs, a double, four home runs, nine RBI, 21 total bases and a .875 slugging percentage across six games the past week.

On the year Garcia has five home runs and 13 RBIs.

Garcia, 28, was originally signed by the Cardinals in 2017 as a free agent from Cuba. He was traded to the Rangers in December of 2019 for cash considerations.

Garcia hit .118 in 17 at-bats for the Cardinals in 2018, his first taste of the Major Leagues.

Flexed on 'em.



Congrats to @AdolisJose on being named AL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/ltJjhxY49F — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 26, 2021

While not yet as impressive or sustained, Garcia's success comes after the breakout of another former Cardinals outfield prospect, Randy Arozarena. Arozarena set the baseball world on fire with one of the most impressive postseasons in MLB history in 2020 as he helped lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the American League pennant.

So far in 2021, Arozarena is .278 with three home runs and 10 RBIs with an OPS of .768.

Yadier Molina leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories with 5 home runs, 14 RBIs and an OPS of 1.044.

One of the Cardinals' young outfielders, Dylan Carlson, has been impressive in his first full season with the team. So far, he has an OPS of .966 with 12 RBIs and a team-high 14 runs scored.

The Cardinals open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night at 6:45.