Watch: Albert Pujols singles in first game back with St. Louis Cardinals

For the first time since October 2011, Albert Pujols played a game as a St. Louis Cardinal. Here's what he looked like in his first spring game of 2022.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It had been 3,806 days since Albert Pujols last played in a game as a St. Louis Cardinal. On Tuesday, he was officially back.

Pujols got the start for the Cardinals at designated hitter, batting fourth for St. Louis against the Washington Nationals at spring training in West Palm Beach.

Pujols found himself in a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first inning and grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that did score a run. Pujols has grounded into more double plays than any player in the history of baseball.

In his second at-bat, Pujols popped out to Washington third baseman Maikel Franco in foul territory.

In his third at-bat, Pujols came through with a sharp single to right field off Anibal Sanchez. Pinch-runner Mack Chambers replaced Pujols on first base after the hit.

“It feels good to be back in a real game,” Pujols told Rob Rains of STL Sports Page after the game. “I feel competitive facing big-league pitching … I felt like I took some great swings, trying to get my feet wet again.”

As a team, the Cardinals brought their bats on the road against the Nationals on Wednesday, winning 29-8.

Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and three runs scored. Paul DeJong went 3 for 3 with five RBI and a home run. Yadier Molina went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a home run. The Cardinals scored 15 runs in the eighth inning.

On the mound, starter Miles Mikolas pitched five innings, allowing four hits and one run. Reliever T.J. McFarland gave up three runs, and reliever Jacob Bosiokovic gave up the other four.

For the spring, the Cardinals are 6-4. They'll play five more spring games before heading home to St. Louis for opening day against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7.