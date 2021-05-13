Albert Pujols clears waivers, becomes free agent for the first time since 2011

It's official. Albert is now on the open market

LOS ANGELES — For the first time since he decided to leave St. Louis for Anaheim in the winter of 2011, Albert Pujols is back on the open market.

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday that Pujols had cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6. Clearing waivers means that Pujols was not claimed by another team. He becomes a free agent and the Angels are on the hook for the rest of his $30 million contract remaining.

Pujols is free to sign with any team now that he has cleared waivers and is a free agent.

The 41-year-old first baseman/designated hitter is just 33 home runs away from 700 for his career. He would be just the fourth player in baseball history to reach that milestone, joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

