Albert Pujols coming back to Cardinals, heads to Jupiter to take physical, sign contract

The Cardinals did not make any official comments about Pujols, pending the results of the physical and the contract becoming official.

JUPITER, Fla. — Yadier Molina had more to be happy about on Monday than merely seeing his name in the Cardinals’ starting lineup for the first time this spring.

His buddy is coming home.

Soon after he arrived at the team’s clubhouse, Molina was on a FaceTime call with Albert Pujols, who on Sunday night agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Cardinals, 11 years after he left as a free agent following the 2011 World Series.

Pujols, 42, was reportedly en route to Jupiter on Monday and will officially sign his contract after passing a physical.

“I’m happy for him to be here,” Molina said. “It’s going to be a fun year.

“He’s still got it. Just having him in the lineup, he’s an impact player. He’s in great shape, mentally he’s ready to go.”

The addition of Pujols will reunite him with longtime teammates and friends Molina and Adam Wainwright, Monday’s starting pitcher, for what could be the final season of each of their careers.

Molina said he had hoped he would get a chance to play with Pujols again, but that he doubted it would happen.

“It’s a business,” Molina said. “After a couple of weeks before, maybe we have a chance. I’m glad they made it happen. He’s happy to be here.

“We’ve only got one thing in mind – winning another championship.”

The Cardinals did not make any official comments about Pujols, pending the results of the physical and the contract becoming official.

“It’s a good day though,” said manager Oli Marmol.

Marmol spoke in general terms about Pujols and what the presence of a veteran to serve as a right-handed designated hitter would mean to the Cardinals lineup.

“Adding someone like that is crazy important, what he does for that clubhouse,” Marmol said. “Having a presence is important.

“He’s got more than something left. Albert wants to play this year because he can help a team win. It’s not wanting to finish well. I believe he will do that.”

Marmol said he has a good relationship with Pujols, even though he had been gone from the Cardinals for several years before Marmol joined the major-league staff.

“Ton of respect for him,” Marmol said. “It goes both ways. He’s a good friend, he’s a good leader, he does things right. I respect the heck out of that guy and what he brings to a clubhouse. It’s hard to match.”

The Cardinals came into spring training saying they intended to divide the designated hitter at-bats among several players, including Juan Yepez from the right side and Lars Nootbaar from the left side. They already have signed a veteran left-handed hitter, Corey Dickerson, and now have paired him with Pujols, who likely will get most of the right-handed at-bats.

“When you look at the DH spot, do you need a veteran presence? No. Is it helpful? Yes,” Marmol said. “You’re asking somebody to basically take four pinch-hit at-bats. It’s something that’s learned. It’s something that experience definitely helps.

“I had a great conversation this morning with Dickerson regarding putting someone who hasn’t done it before in that spot. It’s a tough ask. As far as having a veteran presence, someone who has done it in the DH spot helps, absolutely.”

Pujols was both a first baseman and DH during his years with the Angels, then worked mostly as a DH during his brief stay with the Dodgers last season. Combined he hit 17 homers, bringing his total for his 21-year career to 679; leaving him 21 away from becoming only the fourth player in history to hit 700 or more home runs.

The Cardinals will open the regular season in 10 days, on April 7, and Marmol said that will provide enough time and at-bats for Pujols to be ready for that game.

He also had a prediction for what the situation will be like on that day at Busch Stadium.

“It will be loud,” Marmol said.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day

Photo by AP courtesy of KSDK Sports