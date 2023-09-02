Young fan loans gifted Albert Pujols jersey to Baseball Hall of Fame

In a viral video, Albert Pujols gifted 9-year-old Cooper Davis his game-worn jersey back in August.

ST. LOUIS — On Aug. 24, the St. Louis Cardinals were playing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field when a young fan held up a sign for Albert Pujols.

The sign read, "Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!"

What happened next went viral. Pujols gifted 9-year-old Cooper Davis his game-worn jersey following the Cardinals' 7-1 loss to the Cubs.

Cooper's dad caught the interaction on camera and posted the video on Twitter. The moment has been viewed thousands of times online.

Now, Cooper is loaning that jersey to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Cooper and his dad made the trip from their hometown of Hazel Township, Pennsylvania, to Cooperstown, New York, to make it all official.

The fourth grader signed on the dotted line, loaning the jersey to the Hall of Fame museum for one year. It’ll be on display along with the viral video of him and Pujols' interaction.

Cooper was destined to be a Cards fan since birth. His full name is Cooper Brock Davis. He was named "Cooper" after Cooperstown, New York, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame. “Brock” is in honor of Lou Brock, legendary Cardinals outfielder.