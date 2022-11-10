Albert Pujols to receive Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship at 2022 Musial Awards

"To be recognized for being a good person off the field just like Stan was, with an award that bears his name, is one of the highest honors of my career."

ST. LOUIS — One of the greatest athletes in St. Louis history is adding another award to his shelf. And this is a uniquely special one.

On Wednesday, the Musial Awards announced that former Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols would be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship at this year's ceremony.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is the "pinnacle honor" at the Musial Awards and recognizes sports figures who have embodied "class, dignity, generosity, integrity and excellence" in their careers.

With his Pujols Family Foundation, Pujols has helped improve the lives of countless people in St. Louis, across the country and in his native Dominican Republic. Pujols was also honored with the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award for sportsmanship from Major League Baseball in 2008.

Now, he will receive an award that bears the name of another St. Louis sports and humanitarian legend, Stan Musial.

“We are overjoyed that Albert will accept the Musial Lifetime Achievement Award as his career has paralleled our father’s in so many ways, and they were such good friends who shared a love of baseball, people, and making someone’s day," The Musial family said in a statement. " Albert has always been so gracious and respectful in everything he does – and to our family. We know dad is looking down on Albert with a huge smile and a rendition of ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ on the harmonica.”

“I’ve always had the most profound respect for Stan The Man and appreciated the way he carried himself as a player and a person,” Pujols said in a statement. “As wonderful as my baseball career has been, I aspire to be remembered for my true passion which is to serve others and give back. To be recognized for being a good person off the field just like Stan was, with an award that bears his name, is one of the highest honors of my career.”

Other lifetime achievement recipients include Wayne and Janet Gretzky, Hanke Aaron, Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci, Jim Thome, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Cal Ripken Jr., Arnold Palmer and Joe Torre.

The Musial Awards will take place on Nov. 19 at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis.

