Albert Pujols to drive pace car for NASCAR race in California

We're used to seeing Albert Pujols leading the pack when it comes to home runs and RBI. Sunday, he'll be leading the pack on the racetrack.

FONTANA, Calif. — We may not know where and if St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols will play in 2022, but we know what he'll be doing on Sunday.

Pujols will drive the honorary Toyota Camry TRD pace car in Sunday's WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

“This is a special once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited to lead the best drivers in the world out onto the track,” Pujols said in a release. “I’m really looking forward to seeing these guys get after it once the green flag drops. The adrenaline will be pumping for sure.”

Pujols, of course, is one of the most accomplished hitters in the history of professional baseball.

In 21 years with the Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and most recently Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols has accumulated 679 home runs, 2,150 RBI and a career OPS of .919.