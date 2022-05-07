Albert an All-Star? The commissioner could reportedly make it happen

Could Albert Pujols claim a spot on the National League All-Star team in his final season? It seems to be a legitimate possibility.

ST. LOUIS — While his season statistics may not be close to what's typically considered "All-Star" worthy, it sounds like there's a chance we could see Albert Pujols at the 2022 All-Star Game anyway.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the new collective bargaining agreement has a special clause for MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to add a player to each league's roster based on career achievements.

“In addition to the 32 players elected and selected to the All-Star Game, the Commissioner may choose to add one player that he selects to each League’s roster, in recognition of each player’s career achievements,” Rosenthal reported the clause stated per a source. “If special circumstances warrant, the Commissioner may select more than one player to each league’s roster.”

Pujols got some decent support in the NL All-Star vote at designated hitter this season but was not a finalist.

Coming into Wednesday, Pujols was hitting .189 with four home runs and 17 RBIs for the Cardinals.

Pujols signed back with his original team in the offseason, saying 2022 will be his final season in the majors before retiring.

In his 22-year career, Pujols has 683 home runs (fifth all-time), 2,167 RBIs (third all-time), 676 doubles (fifth all-time) and a career OPS of .915. Pujols is a three-time MVP in St. Louis, and a 10-time All-Star for his career.

Pujols was most recently an All-Star back in 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels.

All-Star starters are elected via a fan vote, with reserves and pitchers added based on the players' ballot and input from the commissioner's office. The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are still in the running to start at their respective positions for the National League.

The 2022 All-Star Game will be held on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

