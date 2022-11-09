'It's perfect': Albert Pujols talks final season, his place in history and World Series goals

"It's perfect. I'm enjoying (it) and having a great time. I feel like we have a great team and obviously, it's just different," Pujols said of his final season.

ST. LOUIS — There's really only one story in St. Louis sports right now: What has Albert Pujols done tonight for the Cardinals?

Pujols's climb to joining the 700 home run club is the only thing people in town can talk about, and for good reason.

The slugger's return has energized the city and put his name among rare company on the home run leaderboard amongst names like Aaron and Ruth.

"It's a blessing. I really don't put much thought about it. But I also am aware where I'm standing in the history of this game. It's not like I don't care. But for me at the end of the day, it's about getting ready to help this ballclub win, and at the end of my career I think I'm going to have plenty of time to really look back and enjoy the success I had in this game," Pujols told 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano.

As of Sunday night, Pujols sits just three home runs away from joining the 700 homer club. But he's more focused on the prize at the end of the season. And Pujols said this year's team looks even better than his previous World Series winners.

"I think talent-wise obviously this team is better if you look at it. I think we had great players don't get me wrong in 2006 and 2011. We had great names on the back of the jersey. But at the end of the day, the young players we have right now are pretty special. And it's just a different era. It's hard to compare," Pujols said.

In a month or so, Pujols will take a final bow in his hall of fame career. So, what's he planning to do at this time next year?

"I don't know. Maybe laying on a beach on the Dominican Republic getting a sun tan. I can't think too far ahead. I'm focusing on today's date and when tomorrow comes I'll focus on that," Pujols said.

No matter how long it lasts, No. 5 will keep having fun, and continue to be a key cog in the Cardinals' 2022 plans.

"It's perfect. I'm enjoying (it) and having a great time. I feel like we have a great team and obviously, it's just different. I think part of that probably is that I just have less responsibility than I have for 11 years when I was here. I guess that's what it is," Pujols said.