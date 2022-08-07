Albert Pujols passes Stan Musial for third-most extra base hits in baseball history

ST. LOUIS — It seems like Albert Pujols passes some sort of record every week in his final season. But the list he climbed on Monday has more meaning than most.
With a 7th-inning double against the Phillies on Monday night, Pujols moved into third-place all-time in baseball history with 1,378 career extra base hits.
Pujols passed Cardinals icon Stan Musial to move into sole possession of third place on the list.
Only Henry Aaron and Barry Bonds are ahead of Pujols in extra-base hits in baseball history, and won't be caught by the Cardinals' slugger in his final season. Bonds has 1,440 career extra-base hits and Aaron registers at 1,477.
Pujols is continuing to climb the all-time home runs list as well, sitting at fifth all-time, 12 behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth place and 16 away from 700 for his career.
Pujols made some more news on Monday when reports began to circulate that he would compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby as part of All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
The all-time great was added to the National League roster via "special selection" by the MLB Commissioner's office. This is Pujols' 11th career All-Star nod. The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera was the "special selection" in the American League.