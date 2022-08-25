Wrigley wrap: Looking back at Pujols and Molina's careers at Wrigley Field

The Cards' pair of future Hall of Famers played their final games at Wrigley Field this week. So, how much success have they had against the Cubs in their careers?

CHICAGO — It's been a season of records and finales for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Now, the pair have capped their time at one of the most historic parks in baseball.

Pujols and Molina wrapped up their Wrigley Field playing careers on Thursday as the Cardinals beat the Cubs 8-3.

So now that their Wrigley careers are over, let's take a look back on how the pair performed at the friendly confines.

Pujols bludgeoned the Cubs in Chicago over the course of his career to the tune of a .292 average, .393 on-base percentage, .600 slugging percentage, .993 OPS, 30 home runs, 19 doubles and 76 RBIs in 100 games at Wrigley Field.

The numbers are eerily similar when you look at Pujols' overall career stats against the Cubs both home and away. For his career, Pujols is hitting .292 with a .995 OPS, 58 home runs and 147 RBIs against the Cubs in his career.

Molina's number at Wrigley doesn't quite measure up to Pujols' gaudy stats. But the catcher had some standout seasons. For his career, Molina hit .233 with a .629 OPS at Wrigley Field in 123 games. In 2011, Molina had a monster year in Chicago, hitting .350 with a 1.331 OPS and three home runs in six games.

Overall, though, Molina has been very productive against the Cubs in his career. Molina is hitting .283 with a .750 OPS, 18 home runs and 115 RBIs in 245 career games against the Cubs.

"We can't say we'll miss you," the Cubs' official team account tweeted out before Thursday's game. The team gifted Pujols and Molina a "5" and "4" from the Wrigley Field scoreboard as well as made donations to each player's charity.

The pair will have one last chance to improve their numbers against the Cardinals' biggest rivals when the Cubs visit Busch Stadium for the final time this season on Sept. 2, 3 and 4.