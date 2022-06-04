'It's such a great feeling': Pujols and Molina set for final ride together as Cardinals

"I got one question," Molina asked Pujols. "Did you miss me the last 10 years?" "I always miss you, buddy. You know that," Pujols laughed.

ST. LOUIS — When it comes to baseball "bromances", I don't think we've seen a better one in St. Louis than the bond between Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

Now, 18 years since they first shared a field together, the pair is set for one last ride into the sunset in 2022.

And they couldn't be more excited.

"Great feeling to have him back and be on the same field playing again. It's such a great feeling," Molina said about reuniting with Pujols on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

After a decade away in California playing for the Angels and Dodgers, Pujols signed a 1-year deal worth $2.5 million to return to his original team for what he has said will be his final year.

And you know he's happy to be back with his buddy Molina, who crashed Pujols' media session on Wednesday.

"I got one question," Molina asked Pujols. "Did you miss me the last 10 years?"

"I always miss you, buddy. You know that," Pujols said.

It may be a decade since Pujols last donned the birds on the bat, but for him, it feels like yesterday.

"It never felt like I left. Obviously, I was wearing a different uniform over the last 10 years, but I'm just really excited to be back here and end my career where everything started. So hopefully we end up winning a World Series, that's our main goal," Pujols said.

Most of the time he was in California, fans probably wouldn't have believed they'd ever see a Pujols reunion. Pujols himself tried not to get ahead of himself, but said he can't wait to join the already strong foundation of this current Cardinals team, and help them continue to grow.

"I don't think so far ahead of myself. I just let things happen. God is good and he brought me back here. I'm going to enjoy my last year along with Yadi, Waino and the whole team and organization. Being with Nolan, Pauly and some of these young kids, they're the future of this organization. So I'm just really excited to be back," Pujols said.

"He's still my hitting coach," Molina said. "We talk about hitting a bunch of the time. It's great having him here on this side, because we're going to take advantage of him."

And by all accounts, Pujols has impressed on the field during his brief time back with the Cardinals so far, putting on a show in batting practice on Wednesday.

"I do feel like a 25-year-old, believe it or not. I feel good. My body feels good. I trained really hard this offseason," Pujols said. "I don't take anything for granted. As long as I'm still active and have a chance to play, I'm always going to take care of myself."

"He said he looks like 25, but he looks like young, 21-year-old Albert Pujols," Molina said.

The nostalgia factor will be cranked up to 11 on opening day at Busch Stadium, but don't think Molina and Pujols are content with this year just being about their final rides.

"This (to win) is our goal. We've got several distractions about us, but we're concentrating our season and team to win the championship," Molina said.