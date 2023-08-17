Alonso, Quintana spark Mets to 4-2 victory over Cardinals

Wainwright was making his eighth attempt for his 199th career victory. He hasn’t won since June 17, when he beat the Mets in New York.

ST. LOUIS — The results were much improved, but still not good enough to get Adam Wainwright a victory for the Cardinals on Thursday night.

After getting knocked out of his previous two starts, giving up a combined 15 runs in just four innings, Wainwright held the Mets in check for most of his six innings at Busch Stadium.

He gave up three runs, two coming on a home run by Pete Alonso, but the Cardinals offense could not back him up in the loss in the opener of a four-game series.

Wainwright was making his eighth attempt for his 199th career victory. He hasn’t won since June 17, when he beat the Mets in New York.

Wainwright only allowed four hits and recorded two strikeouts but did not generate a single swing-and-miss on any of his 93 pitches.

Here is how Thursday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: Facing former teammate Jose Quintana, the Cardinals had only one hit, a fourth-inning single by Paul Goldschmidt, before Tyler O’Neill led off the seventh inning with a home run. A walk and single chased Quintana from the game, and pinch-hitter Alec Burleson’s sacrifice fly brought in the second run of the inning … The Cardinals had left the bases loaded in the fourth when Jordan Walker grounded into a force out … Andrew Knizner and Tommy Edman singled in the ninth to bring the potential winning run to the plate but Goldschmidt took a called third strike to end the game.

On the mound: After allowing a leadoff single in the first, Wainwright retired 10 batters in a row before Jeff McNeill doubled, just out of Walker’s reach in right field, in front of Alonso’s home run … He allowed back-to-back walks with two outs in the fifth in front of an RBI double by Francisco Lindor … The Mets picked up an insurance run in the ninth with a home run off John King.

Key stat: The loss dropped Wainwright to 0-7 in his last eight starts, including a loss in each of his last four starts. It’s only the second time in his career Wainwright has lost four consecutive starts, the other streak coming in 2010.

Worth noting: Top prospect Masyn Winn hit his 18th home run as part of a 3-of-4 night for Memphis … Before the game Nolan Gorman was placed on the injured list because of his sore back and outfielder Richie Palacios was recalled from Memphis. Palacios pinch-hit in the ninth inning and lined out to right, the 14th player to mkr his debut for the Cardinals this season. Gorman received an injection in his back on Thursday … Lars Nootbaar, who had to leave Wednesday night’s game after being hit by a foul ball, was still sore on Thursday and his status was said to be day-to-day with pain tolerance likely the determining factor on when he can get back in the lineup … Five of O’Neill’s last eight hits have been home runs.

Looking ahead: Zack Thompson will get the start on Friday night as he takes the place of the injured Steven Matz in the rotation. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.