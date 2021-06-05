Another loss, another Cardinals starting pitcher exits with an injury

Kwang Hyun Kim leaves with lower back tightness, and Reds send Cards to their fifth loss in the last six games.

ST. LOUIS — Friday’s Game Report: Reds 6, Cardinals 4

The Cardinals lost another game on Friday night and might have lost another starting pitcher to an injury as well.

Kwang Hyun Kim had to leave the game after throwing one warm-up pitch before the fourth inning. He was said to be suffering from lower back tightness, the same injury that put him on the injured list at the start of the season.

Manager Mike Shildt said Kim did not believe the injury was as severe as the one he suffered in spring training, but there was no immediate word on whether he will have to miss at least his next start.

Kim suffered the injury when he was trying to beat out a ground ball in his last at-bat and hit first base.

“He might have jarred something,” Shildt said. “Clearly we'll see how he feels tomorrow. It’s something that’s been recurring and took him quite a while last time, so we will evaluate tomorrow and do what’s necessary. The two off days (next week) will help. We’ll see how it looks and feels.

“The last time, he was locked up and could hardly move at all. Obviously he could move and walk, so that part’s satisfactory but precluded him from being able to continue.”

Kim had allowed three runs, on two homers, both coming in the second inning.

The Cardinals already have two starting pitchers, Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas, on the injured list with the expectation both will be out until at least after the All-Star break in mid-July.

The loss was the fifth in the last six games for the Cardinals.

Here is how Friday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals' only run through the first eight innings came on the first career homer by Edmundo Sosa in the fifth … They had only four hits until the ninth, when trailing 6-1 they rallied for three runs, two driven in on a double by Tommy Edman, to bring Paul Goldschmidt to the plate representing the winning run, but he struck out on three pitches to end the game … Tyler O’Neill’s hitting streak was snapped at 11 games, but he did make a terrific catch in the left-field corner and also threw out a runner at second base.

On the mound: Kim had allowed only three homers in his first 37 innings this season, then gave up two in a span of four batters in the second. The second, by Jonathan India, followed the first of four hit batters by the Cardinals in the game, which set a franchise record. It also became the first time ever the Cardinals hit three or more batters in consecutive games … India also drew a walk and scored on a double by pitcher Luis Castillo in the sixth, off Seth Elledge … The Reds added what turned out to be two important runs in the ninth off Junior Fernandez … Andrew Miller made his first appearance since returning from the injured list and allowed three hits and walked one in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Key stat: Nolan Arenado’s 0-of-4 night left him with just one hit in his last 22 at-bats, covering six games. He has only one RBI over that same stretch, leaving four runners on base on Friday night.

Worth noting: Paul DeJong will head to Memphis on Friday and is expected to play in games on Saturday and Sunday as he readies for a return to the Cardinals. DeJong has been out since he suffered a broken rib on May 12 when he was hit by a pitch. With Monday a day off for both the Cardinals and their Triple A affiliate, DeJong will be reevaluated on Tuesday and perhaps could be activated then … Matt Carpenter celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major-league debut … In the minor leagues, first baseman Brady Whalen hit three homers for Peoria on Friday night in a game at Beloit.

Looking ahead: Johan Oviedo will get the start on Saturday in the third game of the series.