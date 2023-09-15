Apple TV+ will exclusively stream Friday's Cardinals game, here's how to watch

Here's how you can watch the St. Louis Cardinals game on Apple TV+.

ST. LOUIS — Looking for the St. Louis Cardinals game? Friday night's game will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

The Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:15 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 15, at Busch Stadium. This will be the first game out of a three-game series between the teams.

The game will be exclusively streamed on Apple TV+, not on the usual Bally Sports Midwest broadcast.

Apple and MLB are continuing their partnership to host "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+. It is a weekly doubleheader with live pre-and postgame shows on Friday nights.

An Apple TV+ subscription is required to view live games, fans who don't have a subscription can get two months free if they sign up before Sept. 30. Click here to sign up.

How to Watch

Fans will be able to access “Friday Night Baseball” from the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. To access “Friday Night Baseball” games on Apple TV+, fans will need to follow these steps:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

OR

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

OR

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

Find more information about tonight's Cardinals game and how to stream on Apple TV+ here.

The Cardinals are returning to St. Louis for the first time in 12 days. They won two out of three games against the first-place AL East Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies head to town after losing three of four games against the Atlanta Braves.