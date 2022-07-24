x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
STL Cardinals

Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Credit: AP
National League's Paul Goldschmidt, of the St. Louis Cardinals, connects for a solo home run off American League pitcher Shane McClanahan, of the Tampa Bay Rays, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won't travel to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its games Tuesday and Wednesday. Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. Goldschmidt currently leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average, home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage and hits (116).

Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games.

Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB's collective bargaining agreement.

Goldschmidt currently leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). Arenado has 102 hits, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Romine joined the Cardinals earlier this season as backup for the injured Yadier Molina, who is expected to rejoin the team next month.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cardinals Plus: Soto trade musings, Cards star in LA at All-Star Game