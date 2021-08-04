Arenado's clutch blast gives Cardinals Opening Day win over Brewers

On his first Opening Day as a Cardinal, Nolan Arenado gave fans a memory they won't soon forget. And he gave the Cardinals the win over Milwaukee

ST. LOUIS — After nearly an entire game waiting for a big moment, the Cardinals' newest star delivered.

Nolan Arenado's two-run homer in the eighth inning of Thursday's home opener gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead over Milwaukee and ended up being the deciding blast. Arenado came through after a walk to Austin Dean ahead of him.

Alex Reyes came out of the bullpen to close out the win for the Cardinals, who are now 5-2 on the season.

In another home opener start in his illustrious career, Adam Wainwright went five innings, giving up just one run, walking two and striking out six.

Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes was better though, going six innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine in a dominating effort.

The Brewers struck first, scoring on a two-error play by Wainwright and Dylan Carlson.

The Cardinals tied the game on an infield RBI single by Tyler O'Neill in the seventh inning.

Here's how the rest of the day broke down at Busch Stadium:

6:05 p.m.

Nolan Arenado has his first big moment in St. Louis by blasting a 2-run shot to left field to put the Cardinals ahead 3-1.

5:50 p.m.

Cardinals tie the game thanks to an infield single by Tyler O'Neill that scores Yadier Molina from third base.

5:30 p.m.

Cardinals announced Opening Day is a COVID restrictions sellout with 13,328 ticketed fans in attendance

4:15 p.m.

Brewers take the lead early after a two-error play from Wainwright and center fielder Dylan Carlson.

3:30 p.m.

Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson gets the Opening Day crowd fired up with an outstanding catch at the track to save multiple runs from scoring in the first inning.

3:15 p.m.

Cardinals take the field and Kolten Wong steps into the box to a loud ovation. After getting visibly emotional, Wong takes a four-pitch walk from Adam Wainwright.

2:40 p.m.

The team honored long time radio broadcaster and Cardinals Hall of Famer Mike Shannon, who's calling his 50th and final season of Cardinals baseball in 2021.

2:35 p.m.

The Cardinals honored their red jacket Hall of Famers beyond the center field wall and played a tribute to Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, who passed away near the end of 2020.

2:30 p.m.

Budweiser Clydesdales make their trek around the Busch Stadium warning track for the first time since 2019.

1:10 p.m.

The Opening Day lineup is out, and Paul Goldschmidt isn't in it.

The Cardinals' slugging first baseman is sitting out of Opening Day due to precautionary reasons for lower back tightness.

Matt Carpenter gets the start at first base in his place.

Here's how the Cardinals' lineup breaks down:

Edman - 2B

Carpenter - 1B

Arenado - 3B

DeJong - SS

Molina - C

Carlson - CF

Williams - Rf

O'Neill - LF

Wainwright - P

1:00 p.m.

For the first time since 2019, fans are back in the ballpark! The Cardinals opened the gates for a limited number of fans on Opening Day. The team is expecting around 30% capacity for the home opener due to COVID-19 restrictions.