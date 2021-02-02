Blockbuster complete | St. Louis Cardinals officially announce trade for Nolan Arenado

After an offseason of virtually no notable moves, the St. Louis Cardinals have pulled off the biggest move of the winter to bring Nolan Arenado to town

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado will soon wear the "Birds on the Bat". The St. Louis Cardinals made it official Monday, announcing they completed a trade with the Colorado Rockies to acquire the third baseman after several outlets first reported the deal Friday night.

In a press release, the Cardinals said they aquired Nolan Arenado and cash considerations in exchange for left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, infielder Elehuris Montero, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielder Mateo Gil and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers.

Arenado will retain player options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and has agreed to a one-year contract extension for 2027. That would make his contract 7 years in length.

“Many have heard me say that one of the great things about baseball is that you always have a chance to get better,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a release.“Today we got better! A deal of this nature, acquiring a player of Nolan’s considerable talents, are the ones that can set you apart in many ways. It certainly shows the commitment of Mr. DeWitt and ownership to continue to give our great fans a team that aims to win - both now and in the future.”

Rumors of a potential deal had been circulating last week. After a winter of virtually no notable moves, the Cards may have pulled off the biggest deal of the winter.

Arenado is arguably one of the top 10 best players in all of baseball right now.

The 29-year-old has been in the league since 2013. He's won the National League Gold Glove Award at third base every single year since becoming the first-ever rookie to win the award at the position in that 2013 season. He’s also a five-time All Star with Colorado.

As impressive as Arenado's defense is, he's just as effective at the plate and has piled on the counting stats.

Arenado already has four seasons where he hit at least 30 home runs and drove in 100 RBIs. He did it consecutively from 2015-2019.

In 2015, Arenado hit 43 doubles, four triples and 44 home runs for a total of 89 extra-base-hits. That's the most extra-base-hits by a third baseman in a season in baseball history. Chipper Jones had 87 in 1999.

Through eight seasons, Arenado has 235 home runs, 760 RBI and 262 doubles.

Also last week, the Cardinals and starting pitcher Adam Wainwright agreed to a one-year deal for 2021. 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano reports the deal is for $8 million guaranteed.