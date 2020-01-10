Throwback | Art Holliday and Vince Coleman combine for live TV magic 33 years ago

"We've got an all-star at every position! Jack Clark, Tommy Herr, Ozzie Smith, Terry Pendleton, Willie McGee, Tony Pena! What else you wanna know?!"

ST. LOUIS — On Oct. 1, 1987, television magic was made in the Cardinals locker room.

The Cardinals had just clinched the 1987 National League East title by beating the Montreal Expos, and were celebrating in the usual baseball style in the locker room.

KSDK sports anchor Mike Bush tossed to reporter Art Holliday in the madness of the locker room next to a - let's just call him excited - Vince Coleman, and the rest is history.

Some highlights of the famous interview include Coleman shouting out the team's lineup declaring, "We're the best team in the world!"

"We've got an all-star at every position," Coleman said. "Jack Clark, Tommy Herr, Ozzie Smith, Terry Pendleton, Willie McGee, Tony Pena... What else you wanna know?!"

Holliday also powers through the interview while Cardinals players pour alcohol on his head, and it actually ends up shorting out the IFB earpiece he's wearing to communicate with the station.

But like a true professional, the KSDK veteran was even able to manage a sign off while getting bombarded by the team.

"Reporting live from a very soggy Cardinals locker room, Art Holliday Channel 5 Eyewitness Sports," Holliday ended the report.

Of course, the Cardinals went on to win the NLCS in seven games over the west champion Giants in 1987, and fell to the Minnesota Twins in seven games in the World Series.