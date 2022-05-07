Braves blast Cardinals 7-1, hand St. Louis third straight loss

In the first five games of this seven-game trip to Philadelphia and Atlanta, the Cardinals starters combined have allowed 24 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday’s Game Report: Braves 7, Cardinals 1

Starting pitching is starting to become a problem for the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante allowed seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday night, five coming in the first inning, as they lost to the Braves in Atlanta.

None of the starters went more than 5 2/3 innings, and Pallante’s start was the third time in the five game the starter went four innings or less.

The Cardinals have lost four of the five games.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had 13 baserunners in the game on nine hits, three walks and a hit batter. Twelve of them reached base with two outs in the inning. The only time the Cardinals got a baserunner with less than two outs was in the fifth, when Juan Yepez got an infield single with one out … The Cardinals loaded the bases in that inning, with two outs, before Dylan Carlson grounded out … Their only run came in the first inning on consecutive two-out singles from Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman … Tommy Edman was dropped from leadoff to seventh in the batting order and was hitless in four at-bats. He is 3-of-21 on this road trip.

On the mound: Pallante gave up six hits, including a pair of two-run homers, in the first inning. The five runs were the most the Cardinals have allowed in the first inning this season … Relievers Packy Naughton, Junior Fernandez and Zack Thompson combined to shut out the Braves over the final 4 1/3 innings, allowing just two singles and one walk.

Key stat: In the five games so far on this trip, the Cardinals’ relievers have combined to throw 19 2/3 innings, getting only five fewer outs than the starters, while allowing a total of two runs.

Worth noting: The Cardinals have lost their last six games to the Braves and nine of their last 10 dating back to 2019. They are just 2-7 at at Truist Park since 2019 … Drew VerHagen will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Peoria on Wednesday night whle Tyler O’Neill is scheduled to play again for Memphis at Durham … With Austin Romine going 1-of-4, Cardinals catchers are now hitting a combined .190 (54-of-284) for the season.

Looking ahead: Miles Mikolas, who has been the Cardinals’ most reliable starter this season, will get the start on Wednesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow Rob Rains on Twitter @RobRains