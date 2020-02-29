ST. LOUIS — As of Friday, the return of baseball season in St. Louis is 34 days away.

But it’s never too early to start planning for the Cardinals home opener.

Ballpark Village will once again be at the center of Baseball Heaven. Officials announced Friday they’ll host several events in the week leading up to the Cards kicking off the 2020 season.

Sports & Social to open

Ballpark Village’s newest pregame and postgame hangout spot will open to the public for the first time at 10 a.m. on April 2, just a few hours before the first pitch at Busch Stadium this year.

Sports & Social is 9,000 square feet. It’ll serve up Tex-Mex themed food and drinks. The venue is using state-of-the-art technology, so fans won’t miss a second of the action. But it’s not just about eating, drinking and watching the game, Sports & Social will feature several interactive games. Guests will be able to play duck pin bowling, ping pong, shuffle puck, skeeball and foosball. There also will be music several nights a week.

The venue will have plenty of seating inside and out. There will be two indoor bars as well as an indoor-outdoor bar that flows to an outdoor patio overlooking the Busch 2 infield and outdoor concert plaza.

RELATED: 9,000 square feet of food, fun and beverages coming soon to Ballpark Village

Sports and Social Ballpark Village

Official Opening Day Pep Rally

The St. Louis Cardinals will once again host the official Opening Day pep rally at Ballpark Village. The action kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 2. There will be live music and entertainment on the Missouri Lottery Outdoor Stage. This is a new plaza area in the Phase 2 part of the Ballpark Village expansion.

Free outdoor concert

Ballpark Village will continue the Opening Day fun into Friday with a free concert at the new Missouri Lottery Outdoor Stage. LOCASH will be the first headliner of the concert season at Ballpark Village. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with YouTube sensation and local performer Alexandra Kay, followed by local band Big Rigs.

For more information about all the additions coming to Ballpark Village, click here.

More Cardinals coverage: