Ballpark Village updates gameday viewing options

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village has added new viewing options to reflect the changes in the St. Louis Cardinals schedule.

New dates and other schedule changes have resulted in new ticketed-seating availability and updated protocols to accommodate two separate groups of fans for each game.

Rescheduled games and updated ticket availability:

8/24-8/26 Series vs Kansas City Royals

8/27 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:15 p.m.

8/27 Game 2 of a doubleheader vs Pittsburgh Pirates at 5:15 p.m.

8/29, 8/30 vs Cleveland Indians

9/8 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Minnesota Twins at 2:15 p.m.

9/8 Game 2 of a doubleheader vs Minnesota Twins at 5:15 p.m.

9/10 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Detroit Tigers at 1:15 p.m.

9/10 Game 2 of a doubleheader vs Detroit Tigers at 4:15 p.m.

9/25 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Milwaukee Brewers at 4:15 p.m.

The following venues will continue offering viewing opportunities and the option to pre-reserve tables:

Cardinals Nation has added an all-inclusive game viewing option for Friday and Saturday night games on Clark Street. Click here for more information.

Offers more than 40,000 square feet of outdoor gathering space, more than 350 seats and a LED screen for guests to watch the game, steps away from the stadium.

Features two large LED screens, more than 20 TVs throughout the inside and outside of the venue, in-venue seating, outside patio space and a full food and beverage menu.

The venue offers a full food and drink menu for in-venue dining seven days a week. Provides a 40-foot LED screen on a wall of high-definition screens for game-viewing