Ballpark Village updates gameday viewing options

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village has added new viewing options to reflect the changes in the St. Louis Cardinals schedule.
New dates and other schedule changes have resulted in new ticketed-seating availability and updated protocols to accommodate two separate groups of fans for each game.
Budweiser Brew House Bud Deck Rooftop
Rescheduled games and updated ticket availability:
- 8/24-8/26 Series vs Kansas City Royals
- 8/27 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:15 p.m.
- 8/27 Game 2 of a doubleheader vs Pittsburgh Pirates at 5:15 p.m.
- 8/29, 8/30 vs Cleveland Indians
- 9/8 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Minnesota Twins at 2:15 p.m.
- 9/8 Game 2 of a doubleheader vs Minnesota Twins at 5:15 p.m.
- 9/10 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Detroit Tigers at 1:15 p.m.
- 9/10 Game 2 of a doubleheader vs Detroit Tigers at 4:15 p.m.
- 9/25 Game 1 of a doubleheader vs Milwaukee Brewers at 4:15 p.m.
Click here to purchase tickets.
The following venues will continue offering viewing opportunities and the option to pre-reserve tables:
- Cardinals Nation has added an all-inclusive game viewing option for Friday and Saturday night games on Clark Street. Click here for more information.
- Offers more than 40,000 square feet of outdoor gathering space, more than 350 seats and a LED screen for guests to watch the game, steps away from the stadium.
- Features two large LED screens, more than 20 TVs throughout the inside and outside of the venue, in-venue seating, outside patio space and a full food and beverage menu.
- The venue offers a full food and drink menu for in-venue dining seven days a week. Provides a 40-foot LED screen on a wall of high-definition screens for game-viewing
- Has expansive outdoor seating and features a full menu with beer selection and signature cocktail menu. The rooftop venue features a 15-foot LED viewing display.